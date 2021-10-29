Allies In Action Membership Network Announces 2nd Annual Allies Give Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allies in Action Membership Network announces the second annual Allies Give effort. Allies in Action was established in 2020 by Yolanda F. Johnson, as an organization for white allies who want to support women of color in the nonprofit sector and further their work as allies towards racial and gender equity. As part of the Allies in Action pledge*, they provide financial support to this end through Allies Give, a year-end giving initiative. This year's area of focus is organizations who support communities of color. Johnson remarked, "I am proud of our Allies community, who endeavor to drive systemic change to workplace policies, practices, and culture, by giving these donations to organizations committed to those same goals."

Allies Give 2021

If a non-profit organization fits this parameter, they can fill out the application here to [email protected] to be considered for donations from Allies Give 2021. Applications are due November 12 by 5PM ET. YFJ Consulting facilitates these donations by identifying qualifying organizations and assessing them on the extent of their commitment to inclusion and equity. Selected organizations are ranked in a special philanthropic portfolio for the entire Allies in Action community to use as a giving guide.

The top three organizations this year will each receive a $1,000 award from YFJ Philanthropies in addition to being included in the recommended giving portfolio. A virtual holiday gathering on December 1 will be held to explain the program and examine some of the options available before the portfolio is published later in the month.

About Allies in Action Membership Network™

The Allies in Action Membership Network™ is a place for non-people of color to unite in solidarity, taking action to champion, support and celebrate women of color in fundraising and philanthropy. All members complete the The Racial Equity Pledge*, based upon four pillars of Education, Legislation, Inclusion and Action.

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations. In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, composer, producer, educator, and has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

CONTACT: Christine Kite Kelly: [email protected] , 203.505.8816

