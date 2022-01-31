Allies in Action Membership Network Announces Results of Allies Give 2021 Pledge

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC 's Allies in Action Membership Network™ announces the results of the Allies Give 2021 philanthropy initiative. The Allies in Action Membership Network™ donated gifts exceeding $57,000 to more than 12 organizations across the United States. Allies in Action Founder and YFJ Consulting, LLC President, Yolanda F. Johnson remarked, "The dedication to the Allies' four pillars of Education, Legislation, Inclusion and Action was evident this year in the overwhelming response and enthusiasm to become an Ally, donate to organizations that are led by and/or support people of color, and help all of these organizations succeed."

The Allies in Action Membership Network™ is a place for non-people of color to unite in solidarity, taking action to champion, support and celebrate Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy® (WOC®). Part of joining was making a 2021 year-end gift of any size to a non-profit which champions organizations led by and/or supporting people of color. YFJ Consulting, LLC provided philanthropic counsel to this end through its annual Philanthropic Portfolio.

Agape Award: Dancing Grounds, New Orleans, LA

Luminary Award: Pathways to College, Teaneck, NJ

Radiant Award: Black Girl Freedom Fund of Grantmakers for Girls of Color, New York, NY

"We greatly appreciate the Luminary Award from Allies in Action, which is illuminating the path to higher education and brighter futures for high school students who have been marginalized and overlooked for generations," said Judith Berry Griffin, Founder and President of Pathways to College. "This gift opens the door for even more of our children to a proven, caring and supportive after-school program that has nurtured 100 percent of our graduating Scholars to college acceptance since 2003."

Allies in Action was created not to educate about racism, but for those who truly wish to enact real change, as allies who are willing to use their privilege and resources towards the desired end result of racial equity, based upon four pillars: Education, Legislation, Inclusion and Action. For more information, please visit https://www.allies-in-action.com

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations. In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, WOC®, and Allies in Action, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, producer, educator, and has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

