Allies in Action Membership Network Announces Results of Inaugural Allies Give Pledge

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC 's Allies in Action Membership Network™ announces the results of the 2020 Allies Give pledge. The Allies in Action Membership Network™ donated gifts exceeding $20,000 to more than 30 organizations. Allies in Action Founder and YFJ Consulting, LLC President, Yolanda F. Johnson remarked, "The dedication to the Allies' four pillars of Education, Legislation, Inclusion and Action was evident this year in the overwhelming response and enthusiasm to become an Ally and help all of these organizations succeed."

The Allies in Action Membership Network™ is a place for non-people of color to unite in solidarity, taking action to champion, support and celebrate Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy® (WOC®). Part of joining The Allies in Action Membership Network™ was making a 2020 year-end gift of any size to a non-profit which champions the cause of racial equity or that supports women and girls of color. YFJ Consulting, LLC provided members with philanthropic counsel to this end through the first-ever Annual Philanthropic Portfolio.

Katherine Cherry, Founder and Executive Director of DelgraciaCorp, an Allies Give recipient, remarked, "DelgraciaCorp's clients are young parents aging out of foster care; they and their children experience systemic barriers to socioeconomic opportunities and are often overlooked by their communities. The support and impact from Allies in Action created an opportunity for the DelgraciaCorp community to be heard and seen as human beings, not as statistics. This increases social awareness about an invisible and vulnerable population."

WOC® (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more.

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations. In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, producer, educator, and has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

