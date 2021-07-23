Allies in Action Membership Network Celebrates First Year Anniversary on July 27, 2021

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC 's Allies in Action Membership Network™ celebrates the anniversary of its first year in operation with an online event on July 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Matthew Van Cleave, Vice President of Nonprofit Industry Specialists at Salesforce.org and Eileen Heisman, President and CEO of National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), will be the speakers that night.

Allies in Action Membership Network

"I am delighted to help celebrate the first anniversary of Allies in Action and participate in the upcoming virtual celebration," said Eileen Heisman, President and CEO, NPT. "A national organization actively supporting and promoting strategic allyship in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors is hugely important. I applaud the organization's much-needed mission and success to date."

Matthew Van Cleave noted, "Salesforce.org is focused on supporting our nonprofit customers with tools to drive diversification of their donor base and development teams, which represents an incredible opportunity for fundraisers to grow revenue and access new donor communities."

During the event, Allies in Action will reflect on the activities of the past year and learn about their impact across the four pillars of Education, Legislation, Inclusion and Action. In addition, they will share details about Allies in Action's expanded presence post-Covid and introduce new benefits for members.

Founder Yolanda Johnson remarked, "Each of the Allies has taken action to stand in solidarity with your colleagues, friends, and family of color to advance a vision of true belonging in the workplace, community, and society. Thank you for deepening your commitment to and efforts towards advancing allyship in the years to come."

The Allies in Action First Anniversary Celebration is open to the public and is a virtual event. To register, please visit: https://www.woc-fp.com/events/woc-first-anniversary

About Allies in Action:

Allies in Action is a forum for non people of color working in the nonprofit sector who are committed to advancing racial and gender equity in the field. Basing its methodology on the four pillars of education, legislation, inclusion and action, Allies in Action offers its members programming, tools, and resources, designed to inform, enlighten, and encourage them in the critical work of allyship.

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations, launching creative event sponsorship and marketing initiatives that produced new streams of both contributed and earned income. Her fundraising expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio.

In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

CONTACT: Christine Kite Kelly: [email protected], 203.505.8816

SOURCE YFJ Consulting, LLC