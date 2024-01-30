'Allies Left Behind,' Documentary Depicting Heartbreaking Post-War Conditions for Afghan Allies in the Middle East, Set to Release in March

News provided by

'Allies Left Behind'

30 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

Film showcases the current lives of America's supporters during the U.S. War in Afghanistan, many of whom fled to Pakistan

'Allies Left Behind' trailer can be viewed HERE 

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 300,000 Afghan men, women and children, who supported America's vision in the U.S. War in Afghanistan were abandoned and forced to fend for themselves after the nation's departure in 2021. "Allies Left Behind", a harrowing documentary that aims to tell the stories of America's Afghan allies, will be released in March and shed light on the situation as it stands.

Continue Reading
From the documentary 'Allies Left Behind'
From the documentary 'Allies Left Behind'

The documentary follows America's truest Afghan friends and supporters, as they now face death and torture in their home country, as well as extradition in Pakistan, where thousands sought refuge after the U.S.'s exodus.

"Allies Left Behind" was created by visionary filmmaker and Founder of Wolv Media, Refael Kubersky, who previously worked for the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction and graduated from Georgetown's School of Foreign Service with a Master of Science degree in international relations. After experiencing first-hand the trauma that America's Afghan allies are experiencing post war, he decided to act by documenting their lives to show the world.

"This is not a political issue, it's a national issue," said Kubersky. "Our departure from Afghanistan has had a profound impact on the people there who supported us the most, and now they are alone and facing the ultimate sacrifice. I created 'Allies Left Behind' to make America and the world aware of the dire situation in order to support policies to grant them safe passage."

Ahead of the film's release, Kubersky is available for interviews regarding the project, the U.S. War in Afghanistan and other ongoing affairs in the Middle East and Central Asia. Additionally, subjects of the film, including Afghan women who supported women's rights during the war, are available to discuss the situation.

Currently, Kubersky is currently seeking a distribution partnership with a streaming service.

Media Contact
Kimberly De La Cruz / Haylee Elmore
702-600-7681
[email protected]

SOURCE 'Allies Left Behind'

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.