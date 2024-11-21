Allies of Skin Slashes Prices with Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Featuring Exclusive Gift with Purchase

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allies of Skin, the science-led, supercharged skincare brand founded by Nicolas Travis, is thrilled to announce this year's exclusive deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now through November 22nd, shoppers can enjoy 30% off sitewide on AlliesOfSkin.com, with additional deals and steals happening starting November 23rd.

"We're so excited to bring this year's Black Friday sale to our customers," says Allies of Skin Founder Nicolas Travis. "We know this sale gives our customers a greater opportunity to shop our products and experience the supercharged, clinical formulas we have to offer."

As a part of the sale, customers can receive the newly launched, limited edition Vitamin C & Omegas Cleansing Balm (a $49 value!) as a gift with purchase for all orders over $130 throughout November. The latest addition to the Allies of Skin lineup features a silky, hydrating formula that conditions the skin as it melts off even the most stubborn makeup. Supercharged with antioxidants and omega-rich oils, the nourishing cleansing balm rinses off clean and leaves the skin feeling hydrated and fresh.

"Each year, we choose a never-before-seen formulation from the Allies of Skin 'vault' to release during this time, and this is one of my favorites," notes Travis. "We are excited to launch the Cleansing Balm this Black Friday sale. The Cleansing Balm has a super luxurious, silky texture, is non-irritating, and effortlessly cleanses the skin while retaining its moisture."

The not to be missed sale is the perfect opportunity for new customers to try the other super-luxurious products from the brand, including viral Multi-Peptides & Growth Factors Advanced Lifting Serum, which will be offered at 35% off beginning November 23rd. Allies of Skin's #1 bestseller, the product has sold out five times since its launch, amassing a waitlist of more than 5,000 eager skincare lovers. The formula features a maxed out, 3% concentration of Growth Factor Complex to effectively reduce even the most stubborn fine lines and wrinkles. In clinical trials, users saw a 20% reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, and 97% of users experienced visible reduction in eye area wrinkles within just 8 weeks of use.

With these exclusive deals, Allies of Skin invites both new and loyal customers to indulge in the brand's premium skincare offerings, at a fraction of the price. Visit AlliesOfSkin.com now through December 3rd to take advantage of the savings before they're gone.

Allies of Skin products are available for purchase online at AlliesOfSkin.com.

