Alligator Bioscience AB: Interim report January-March 2021

High activity during the first quarter
"So far, 2021 has been characterized by high activity, with a research collaboration that validates our Discovery concept, and good progress of our clinical programs, with ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab entering clinical efficacy studies this year."
Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO Alligator Bioscience AB
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JANUARY-MARCH
Pipeline:
- New preclinical data were released in an abstract for a poster presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021, demonstrating that mitazalimab synergizes with chemotherapy.
- Company:
- Søren Bregenholt was appointed as new CEO to strengthen Alligator's business development activities and clinical progress on an international level.
- Oversubscribed rights issue generated proceeds of SEK 86 million before transaction costs.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- Alligator and the US biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics entered into a joint research collaboration to develop Neo-X-PrimeTM, next generation immune oncology therapy building on Alligator's CD40 expertise.
- The Annual General meeting was postponed to June 1, 2021.
- The Nomination Committee proposed that the Annual General Meeting 2021 re-elects Anders Ekblom and Graham Dixon as board members, and that Hans-Peter Ostler, Eva Sjökvist Saers and Veronica Wallin are elected as new board members.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
January–March 2021
- Net sales, SEK 0.6 million (0)
- Operating result, SEK -32.5 million (-44.9)
- Result for the period, SEK -32.7 million (-42.9)
- Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.38 (-0.60)
- Cash flow for the period, SEK 40.4 million (108.4)
- Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 143.7 million (103.3)
The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/
For further information, please contact:
Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 46-540 82 00
Marie Svensson, CFOE-mail:[email protected]
Phone: +46 46-540 82 03
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on April 27, 2021.
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.
