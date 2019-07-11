Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim report January-June 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant events April-June

Janssen presented data from the clinical Phase I study with ADC-1013 indicates good safety and shows initial signs of clinical effect.

Study design and progress for the ongoing ATOR-1015 Phase I study showcased at ASCO.

Clinical trial authorization (CTA) application submitted to initiate a ATOR-1017 Phase I study.

New preclinical data presented at scientific conferences:

ATOR-1015:s tumor-localizing properties, shown with live-imaging technique, presented at PEGS (The Essential Protein Engineering Summit).



ALG.APV-527 data, showing a favorable preclinical safety profile, presented at AACR (American Association for Cancer Research).



ATOR-1144 demonstrates potential to activate both the innate and the adaptive immune system with a direct anti-tumor effect. Data presented at AACR.

Financial information

April-June 2019

Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.4)

(0.4) Total operating costs SEK -50.6 million (-39.9)

(-39.9) Operating result, SEK -50.5 million (-39.1)

(-39.1) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.69 (-0.53)

(-0.53) Cash flow for the period, SEK -44.9 million (-31.1)

(-31.1) Cash, cash equivalents, incl securities, SEK 358.2 million (518.4)

January-June 2019

Net sales, SEK 0.1 million (1.2)

(1.2) Total operating costs SEK -97.3 million (-84.9)

(-84.9) Operating result, SEK -96.7 million (-83.1)

(-83.1) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -1.31 (-1.12)

(-1.12) Cash flow for the period, SEK -79.2 million (-30.3)

"The results that Janssen presented at ASCO show that ADC-1013 can be administered in considerably higher doses than any of the other CD40 antibodies in clinical development. […] The study also shows early signs of clinical efficacy", CEO Per Norlén comments.

Read the complete report in the pdf below.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.

The following files are available for download:

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim report January-June 2019

