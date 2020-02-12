Alligator Bioscience AB Year-end Report January-December 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "2019 was the year when Alligator entered the clinical phase on a broad front. At the beginning of the year, we had one clinical project and at year-end, the number had increased to four", commented CEO Per Norlén.

Significant events October - December

- The first patient was dosed in a Phase I study with the drug candidate ATOR-1017 that is in development for the treatment of metastasized cancer.

- Dr Malin Carlsson was appointed Chief Operating Officer.

- ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1017 new preclinical data were presented at the scientific conference SITC 2019.

- ATOR-1015: The Phase I clinical trial is progressing well with nine dose levels evaluated for initial safety. Currently, evaluation of 400 mg dosing, about 6 mg/kg given every two weeks, is initiated.

Financial information

October - December 2019

- Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (25.6)

- Total operating costs SEK -59.7 million (-56.1)

- Operating result, SEK -59.3 million (-30.1)

- Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.84 (-0.43)

- Cash flow for the period, SEK -41.5 million (-41.8)

- Cash, cash equivalents, incl securities, SEK 249.9 million (436.4)

December 2019

- Net sales, SEK 4.4 million (27.0)- Total operating costs SEK -219.9 million (-181.6)- Operating result, SEK -214.5 million (-153.1)- Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -2.94 (-2.10)- Cash flow for the period, SEK -167.5 million (-111.8)

Read the complete report in the pdf below.

Conference call

All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the Year-end report. The event will be hosted by CEO Per Norlén and the presentation will be held in English.

When: 09:00 a.m. CET Wednesday February 12, 2020.

Listen to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/alligator-bioscience-q4-2019

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial in details shown below:

SE: +46856642703

UK: +443333009264

US: +18338230589

The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call.

For further information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO, per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-540-82-00.

Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO, per-olof.schrewelius@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-540-82-03.

Cecilia Hofvander, Director IR & Communications, cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-540-82-06.

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201

Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 81 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46-46-540-82-00

www.alligatorbioscience.com

This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on February 12, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes six lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: mitazalimab (ADC-1013), ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.), ATOR-1144 and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

