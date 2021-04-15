Alligator Bioscience and MacroGenics Enter into a Research Collaboration to Develop a Novel Immunotherapy

LUND, Sweden, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that it has entered into a joint research collaboration with MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The research collaboration will lead to the expansion of Alligator's proprietary patient specific immunotherapy Neo-X-Prime™ by incorporating MacroGenics' proprietary DART® and TRIDENT® multi-specific platforms against two undisclosed targets.

Under the joint research collaboration agreement, which covers activities from candidate drug generation up until IND-enabling studies, each company will be responsible for its own costs. The parties may continue further development of the resulting bispecific molecule under a separate co-development collaboration and licensing agreement.

"We are truly excited to start this collaboration with MacroGenics, validating the Neo-X-Prime drug concept. The aim is to create a drug candidate that takes advantage of a unique mechanism of a patient's own immune system to fight cancer. We look forward to working collaboratively to expand the Neo-X-Prime concept with MacroGenics' antibodies, their proven DART technology, and extensive capabilities," says Malin Carlsson, interim CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

The Chairman of Alligator Bioscience, Peter Benson stated "MacroGenics is widely viewed as a leader in the antibody field as evidenced by their extensive pipeline of antibody-based molecules in clinical testing that are based on various platform technologies. Furthermore, MacroGenics' capabilities are an excellent fit with Alligator's strategy to develop next generation tumor specific immunotherapies to improve the lives of cancer patients."

Neo-X-Prime is a drug concept for more personalized immunotherapy, launched by Alligator in 2020. The concept builds on bispecific antibodies that physically link circulating tumor material to the immune system, to allow neoantigen-specific T cell priming with potential for superior anti-tumor efficacy.

MacroGenics' DART and TRIDENT multi-specific platforms enable the creation of potential medicines comprised of a single molecule designed to simultaneously bind to two or more targets, each with antibody-like specificity, with the goal of creating a more significant biological effect.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on April 15, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

