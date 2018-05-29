Alligator Bioscience Capital Markets Day Today on May, 29

The capital markets day takes place at GT 30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm. The program will start at 2:00 pm CEST, with registration from 1:00 pm CEST.

The agenda for the day:

WELCOME | Charlotte Stjerngren, Moderator INTRODUCTION | Per Norlén, CEO THE ALLIGATOR STORY | Carl Borrebaeck, Co-founder NAVIGATING COMPLEXITY | Peter Ellmark, VP Discovery ADC-1013 and ATOR-1015 | Charlotte Russell , CMO

Break 3:30 pm

ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527 | Christina Furebring, SVP Research MARKET OVERVIEW | Anu Balendran, VP Business Development FINANCE | Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO CONCLUSION | Per Norlén, CEO Q&A | Charlotte Stjerngren, Moderator

Moderator for the day will be business journalist Charlotte Stjerngren.

The event will be conducted in English and there will be a simultaneous live conference call for those unable to attend in person. The event will be available on Alligator's website www.alligatorbioscience.com and a recording will be made available after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander,

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +46-46-286-44-95

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 am CEST on May 29, 2018.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

The agenda can also be found in the attached pdf.

The following files are available for download:

