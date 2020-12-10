Alligator Bioscience launches ALLIGATOR-FAB™ - a novel human antibody library

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced the completion of a novel proprietary human synthetic antibody library in Fab (Fragment antigen-binding) format - ALLIGATOR-FAB™. The design of the library and antibody diversity has been optimized to ensure the development of highly functional antibodies with excellent developability properties.

The ALLIGATOR-FAB library is built on multiple antibody backbones with optimal drug development properties to further increase the structural diversity of generated antibodies. The ALLIGATOR-FAB library has been shown to generate pools of highly diverse and functional antibody variants.

"ALLIGATOR-FAB is a great addition to our technology platform and perfectly complements our well-established ALLIGATOR-GOLD® library as well as the bispecific format RUBY™. With the two human antibody libraries at hand, Alligator has the capacity to generate therapeutic mono- and bispecific antibodies against virtually any target", said Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

ALLIGATOR-FAB has been key in the generation of the latest drug candidate in Neo-X-Prime, the novel immuno-oncology concept recently launched by Alligator.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

