Alligator Bioscience presents at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

CEO Per Norlén will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: Company presentation at H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: 10 April, 2018

Time: 3:25-3:50 pm CEST

Location: Salon Atlantic-W (2nd Floor); Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco

The presentation will be webcasted live. To access the webcast, please use the direct link http://www.wsw.com/webcast/hcw2/atorx or visit www.hcwevents.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander,

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +46-46-286-44-95

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:00 p.m. CEST on 5 April 2018.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527).

ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

