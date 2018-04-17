Alligator Bioscience presents ATOR-1015 preclinical data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018 confirming localized tumor activation

The preclinical data demonstrate that ATOR-1015 physically localizes to the tumor and selectively activates the immune system in the tumor area, confirming the intended ATOR-1015 mechanism of action.

ATOR-1015 is primarily designed for combination therapy with a PD-1 blocking antibody, and the potential of this approach is supported with preclinical data reporting enhanced anti-tumor effect of ATOR-1015 in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody, as compared to anti-PD-1 monotherapy. In addition, ATOR-1015 demonstrated superior efficacy compared to mono-targeting CTLA-4 and OX40 antibodies.

"The results presented in Chicago confirm that our CTLA-4 bispecific antibody ATOR-1015 selectively activates the immune system in the tumor area. This offers great potential for an improved benefit/risk profile for cancer patients. We are more and more excited about the significant prospects for this unique compound, particularly in combination with PD-1 blockers, and are looking forward to initiate clinical development later in the year", said Per Norlén CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

Alligator is planning to initiate an ATOR-1015 Phase I study during the second half of 2018.

A poster with the title "CTLA-4 x OX40 bispecific antibody ATOR-1015 induces anti-tumor effects through tumor-directed immune activation" is showcased today at 8-12 a.m. EDT and is also available on the company web page www.alligatorbioscience.com.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

