Allina Health | Aetna 2021 Medicare Plans Focus on Connected, Affordable and Convenient Care for the Whole You

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna, a joint venture health care company owned by Allina Health® and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, is dedicated to providing its members with quality care and coverage. As we enter the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), Allina Health | Aetna announces its enhanced 2021 Medicare offerings and a 40 percent service area expansion.

"Now more than ever, it's important for our members to focus on their total health — body, mind and spirit," said Britta Orr, chief Medicare officer of Allina Health | Aetna. "To help support our customers, we've enhanced our Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Advantage offerings and provided additional benefits designed to make care more affordable and convenient, especially during the pandemic. Also, we are excited to announce that we will be expanding into eight additional counties across Minnesota."

Medicare Advantage plans

Last AEP, Allina Health | Aetna became the top-selling Medicare Advantage plan in its service area.* Its growth to nearly 12,000 members in only two years is a testament to the unique joint venture partnership between Allina Health and Aetna and its high-value plans.

To continue expanding access in 2021, Allina Health | Aetna has added eight new counties to its service area: Blue Earth, Kanabec, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Renville, Sibley and Waseca. While it will now serve 20 counties, Allina Health | Aetna remains focused on offering a high-quality provider network and rich benefits that go beyond Original Medicare. These include market-leading "extras" like dental, vision, hearing and over-the-counter (OTC) allowances, as well as non-Medicare covered acupuncture and chiropractic benefits. New for 2021, all plans will feature a $0 primary care copay.

Because flexibility and choice are important to its members, Allina Health | Aetna is continuing its preferred provider organization (PPO) structure, which allows for out-of-network second opinions or specialty visits at a low cost share. Additionally, through the plans' travel benefits, members can see any Aetna-participating provider — including at walk-in clinics or MinuteClinic® locations across the U.S. — and pay in-network cost-sharing. SilverSneakers® fitness benefits can also be used at home or while traveling.

Supporting Medicare members through the pandemic

During these unprecedented times, Allina Health | Aetna has worked hard to support its members, providing them with valuable resources to get through the pandemic while still staying connected. For example, this fall Allina Health | Aetna started shipping Caring for You kits to all its Medicare Advantage members across the state. The kits contain OTC items to help support members with simple self-care at home. Allina Health | Aetna members aren't alone as they fight the physical, mental and financial burdens brought on by the crisis. With this approach in mind, expanded benefits for 2021 include:

Telehealth: All plans will offer virtual primary, urgent care, and mental and behavioral health visits to help members access care. This includes after-hours or weekend care, sick visits and prescription refills.

All plans will offer virtual primary, urgent care, and mental and behavioral health visits to help members access care. This includes after-hours or weekend care, sick visits and prescription refills. COVID-19 testing: Allina Health | Aetna Medicare will continue to support members in 2021 by committing to $0 COVID-19 testing, even if the public health emergency ends.

Allina Health | Aetna Medicare will continue to support members in 2021 by committing to COVID-19 testing, even if the public health emergency ends. In-home assessments: All plans will offer an annual in-home assessment at no extra cost. It includes a comprehensive health risk assessment and a non-invasive physical exam from the comfort of the member's home. The clinician will also assess the home environment for potential fall risks, helping the member stay safe in their home.

Visit AllinaHealthAetnaMedicare.com to learn more about Allina Health | Aetna 2021 Medicare plans or call 1-833-874-8527 (TTY: 711). The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2020.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan that brings together Allina Health's high-quality facilities and broad network of care providers and the national health plan expertise of Aetna with its forward-thinking benefits, products and service solutions.

Committed to transforming the way its members experience health care, Allina Health | Aetna is taking a total approach to health and wellness. An approach that focuses on the whole you — body, mind and spirit. The result is more personal, affordable and effective health care for individuals, families and their communities.

Allina Health | Aetna Medicare is a PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Plan features and availability may vary by service area. Participating physicians, hospitals and other health care providers are independent contractors and are neither agents nor employees of Allina Health Aetna. The availability of any particular provider cannot be guaranteed, and provider network composition is subject to change. Out-of-network/non-contracted providers are under no obligation to treat Allina Health | Aetna Medicare members, except in emergency situations. Please call our customer service number or see your Evidence of Coverage for more information, including the cost-sharing that applies to out-of-network services. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

Y0130_4002_23651_2021_M

