Allina Health | Aetna Awarded 4.5 Star Quality Rating for 2024 Medicare Advantage Plans

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna , a local health plan owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS ), earned a 4.5 Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its 2024 Medicare Advantage plans.

This year's Star Rating represents a half-star increase over the previous year and demonstrates the Allina Health | Aetna commitment to bringing increased quality, customer service excellence and value to its members.

"We are extremely proud of our dedicated local service team, our competitive benefits and our provider partners who continually focus on improving member health outcomes," said Britta Orr, Chief Medicare Officer for Allina Health | Aetna. "As a result, our member surveys show high marks in customer service and overall rating of our health and drug plans."

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. The CMS Quality Rating System scores Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug (Part D) plans on a series of clinical and performance measures, including quality of care, member experience, health plan administration and customer service.

Allina Health | Aetna currently serves almost 20,000 members in 21 counties in Minnesota. That footprint will grow to 22 counties with the addition of Mille Lacs County in 2024.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2023. Read more about how Allina Health | Aetna's Medicare Advantage plans are providing value in 2024 here .

Visit the Allina Health | Aetna website for more information or call <1-833-874-8527 (TTY: 711), 8 AM to 8 PM, seven days a week>. Current members can schedule a one on one meeting with a Member Advocate online via their secure member portal or call Member Services at <1-833-570-6671 (TTY: 711)> with questions about their 2024 benefits.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a unique health plan owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company. Allina Health | Aetna delivers empowered health insurance solutions that coordinate quality coverage and care around the needs of each member. We do this through health plans that connect Minnesota's best doctors, specialists and care facilities to the coverage and benefits they need in order to provide the most effective care. The result is an easier, more accessible and more valuable health insurance solution for Minnesotans. Learn more at AllinaHealthAetna.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Allina Health | Aetna Medicare is a PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. See Evidence of Coverage for a complete description of plan benefits, exclusions, limitations and conditions of coverage. Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

