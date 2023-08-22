Allina Health | Aetna Becomes First in Minnesota to Offer Integrated Billing Experience

The Cedar Pay platform will work with Allina Health providers and Allina Health | Aetna benefits as a one-stop shop for billing, coverage, deductibles and more

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota health insurance provider Allina Health | Aetna is working with Allina Health to provide consumers with a seamless billing experience through Cedar , a financial engagement platform that improves the consumer experience. This platform combines Allina billing and Allina Health | Aetna health insurance benefit information to make it easier to understand. Allina Health | Aetna is the first insurance company to offer this to consumers in Minnesota.

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company. Allina Health | Aetna knows how provider bills and health plan coverage can be confusing for members, so it aims to make health insurance for Minnesotans easier, more accessible and more valuable.

With the launch of Cedar Pay with the Payer Intelligence Layer, Allina Health | Aetna plan members who receive their care at Allina Health will see how much their Allina Health provider charged for their services, how much of their bill was covered by their Allina Health | Aetna plan, what they owe on their bill after insurance coverage is applied and their current out-of-pocket and deductible statuses all in one place.

"At Allina Health | Aetna, our goal is to give our members the most convenient financial experience and remove the typical friction between health insurance and health care," said Andrea Kao, Vice President of Innovation at Allina Health | Aetna. "With integrated billing, we will be able to offer our members a more seamless experience, empowering them with the clarity they need for their care."

By bringing the payer, Allina Health | Aetna, and the provider, Allina Health, together, the platform will make it easier for people to handle their care and resolve their medical bills.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a unique health plan owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company. Allina Health | Aetna delivers empowered health insurance solutions that coordinate quality coverage and care around the needs of each member. We do this through health plans that connect Minnesota's best doctors, specialists and care facilities to the coverage and benefits they need in order to provide the most effective care. The result is an easier, more accessible and more valuable health insurance solution for Minnesotans. Learn more at allinahealthaetna.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

