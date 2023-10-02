Allina Health | Aetna Offering Improved Medicare Advantage Benefits for 2024

The updates include more comprehensive and valuable fitness benefits

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna announces valuable updates to its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans for 2024, including a new fitness benefit and additional cost savings for those who qualify for Extra Help.

Flexible fitness reimbursement offers choice and new ways to stay healthy

The new Allina Health | Aetna Medicare SmartFit (PPO) with a $0 monthly plan premium is designed with prescription drug plan enrollees considering switching to a Medicare Advantage plan in mind. SmartFit will be available in eight metro counties. It will include:

Vision, hearing and over-the-counter benefits

A $2,550 annual dental allowance

annual dental allowance A $30 monthly Part B premium reduction,

monthly Part B premium reduction, A fitness reimbursement benefit of $1,200 annually that can cover costs for activities like pickleball, golf and swimming, entrance fees for national and state parks, plus fitness supplies, athletic shoes and more, all in addition to SilverSneakers ® fitness and wellness resources, including access to the Apple Fitness+SM service

A flexible fitness reimbursement benefit of $360 annually will also be added to the Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Plus (PPO) in 2024 with a $0 monthly plan premium.

"Being able to offer a unique benefit, like the flexible fitness reimbursement, allows Allina Health | Aetna to serve our members in a new way," said Britta Orr, Chief Medicare Officer. "Our updated Medicare Advantage plans will save Minnesotans money while connecting them with the programs, products and local support team they need to take care of themselves."

New to the Minnesota Medicare market in 2019, Allina Health | Aetna currently serves almost 20,000 members in 21 counties in and around the Twin Cities. That footprint will grow to 22 counties with the addition of Mille Lacs County in 2024.

New plan offers expanded money-saving benefits for individuals who qualify for Extra Help

In 2024, Allina Health | Aetna will offer a new Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Value (PPO) plan to provide additional value for individuals who qualify for Extra Help, also known as Part D Low-Income Subsidy (LIS). This plan features:

A low monthly plan premium

A $1,450 annual dental allowance

annual dental allowance Vision, hearing and SilverSneakers ® fitness benefits

fitness benefits An over-the-counter allowance of $90 quarterly

quarterly $0 copays for in-network primary care visits and labs

Those with Extra Help may also qualify for:

$0 monthly plan premiums

monthly plan premiums $0 on covered Part D drugs

on covered Part D drugs An Extra Benefits Card with a $75 quarterly Extra Supports Wallet to help with certain expenses like healthy food, utilities, gas, transportation, personal care items, pet supplies and rent or mortgage

The Inflation Reduction Act expanded eligibility for the Extra Help program, qualifying more Medicare beneficiaries for the program in 2024.<1/*> Allina Health | Aetna stands ready to help these individuals take advantage of those benefits.

Investment in existing plans offers help with everyday expenses and achieving personal health goals

Beyond introducing the Value and SmartFit plans, significant investments were made into plans Allina Health | Aetna Medicare members already enjoy. Highlights include:

Lower premiums: Each plan with a monthly plan premium is reducing that premium by $10 .





Each plan with a monthly plan premium is reducing that premium by . Dental, vision and hearing flexible allowances: New for 2024, certain Allina Health | Aetna plans will have a $500 annual Dental, Vision and Hearing Wallet included on the Extra Benefits Card to pay for out-of-pocket dental, vision and hearing costs. This is in addition to other dental, vision or hearing allowances. It will allow members to choose how to spend the $500 based on their needs. Examples could include dental implants, a pair of prescription sunglasses or a more advanced hearing aid.





New for 2024, certain Allina Health | Aetna plans will have a annual Dental, Vision and Hearing Wallet included on the Extra Benefits Card to pay for out-of-pocket dental, vision and hearing costs. This is in addition to other dental, vision or hearing allowances. It will allow members to choose how to spend the based on their needs. Examples could include dental implants, a pair of prescription sunglasses or a more advanced hearing aid. Higher dental allowances on many plans: Dental allowance amounts will increase on many plans for 2024 — by as much as $900 on the Plus plan . All dental allowances continue to cover preventive services as well as comprehensive care for covered services such as dentures, fillings, crowns, root canals and more.





Dental allowance amounts will increase on many plans for 2024 — by as much as on the . All dental allowances continue to cover preventive services as well as comprehensive care for covered services such as dentures, fillings, crowns, root canals and more. Increased dollar amount on Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Payment Card: On the Plus plan , the Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Payment Card includes a Medical Expense Wallet with a $200 quarterly allowance to use toward out-of-pocket medical expenses, such as specialist copays or an inpatient hospital stay.





On the , the Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Payment Card includes a Medical Expense Wallet with a quarterly allowance to use toward out-of-pocket medical expenses, such as specialist copays or an inpatient hospital stay. Enhancements to the Eagle plan: The Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Eagle (PPO) will continue to be a great option offering additional benefits for veterans or individuals who already have prescription drug coverage. For 2024, the Part B premium reduction will more than double to $100 monthly and all outpatient mental health copays will be reduced to $20 .





The will continue to be a great option offering additional benefits for veterans or individuals who already have prescription drug coverage. For 2024, the Part B premium reduction will more than double to monthly and all outpatient mental health copays will be reduced to . Competitive prescription drug benefits: In 2024, Allina Health | Aetna plans with prescription drug coverage will continue to offer $0 deductible on Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs, $0 copays for Tier 1 drugs at preferred network pharmacies, 100-day supplies at no added cost and Tier 1/Tier 2 coverage through the coverage gap ("donut hole").

Allina Health | Aetna is also providing more value to its members on all plans with $0 colonoscopies, $0 continuous glucose monitors and supplies, non-Medicare covered podiatry benefits and 14 freshly prepared (not frozen) precooked meals delivered to their home upon discharge from an inpatient hospital stay or skilled nursing facility.

Local customer service offers a personal touch close to home

Allina Health | Aetna continues to grow its Minnesota-based customer service presence, including a local team of Medicare Member Advocates. They can meet with members virtually, by phone or face-to-face to answer any questions or to help them navigate complex needs. Allina Health | Aetna welcomes these close connections, and the team considers it their mission to treat each and every member like they would their own family.

Visit the Allina Health | Aetna Medicare website for more information about the 2024 Medicare Advantage plans or call <1-833-874-8527 (TTY: 711) 8 AM to 8 PM, seven days a week>. Current members can schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Member Advocate online via their secure member portal or call Member Services at <1-833-570-6671 (TTY: 711)> with questions about their 2024 benefits. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2023. A licensed agent may answer your call.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a unique health plan owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company. Allina Health | Aetna delivers empowered health insurance solutions that coordinate quality coverage and care around the needs of each member. We do this through health plans that connect Minnesota's best doctors,* specialists* and care facilities* to the coverage and benefits they need in order to provide the most effective care.* The result is an easier, more accessible and more valuable health insurance solution for Minnesotans. Learn more at < allinahealthaetna.com> and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

