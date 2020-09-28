Allina Health | Aetna ships Caring for You kits to its Medicare members

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna, a joint venture health care company owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, is dedicated to providing its members with quality care and coverage. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and flu season begins, Allina Health | Aetna announces it will be shipping boxes of over-the-counter items to all of its Medicare Advantage members across Minnesota. These Caring for You kits contain several items to support Medicare members with simple self-care at home. Kits include a thermometer, hand sanitizer and two face masks, among other useful items.

"During this unprecedented time, we know many of our most vulnerable members are staying home, so we wanted to deliver convenient self-care items directly to their door to help them stay healthy," said Tom Lindquist, CEO of Allina Health | Aetna. "Additional masks can continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the flu, and something as basic as an oral thermometer can aid in telehealth visits. Proactively sending these important items to our Medicare members at no cost not only aligns with our mission but is simply the right thing to do."

The Caring for You kits are a one-time expansion of an Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Advantage member over-the-counter benefit to support members during the public health emergency. Kits will be sent to members who were enrolled on or before August 1, 2020. The kits began shipping last week and will continue to be shipped throughout the fall.

"Sending these kits builds on our overall efforts to help our Medicare members during this public health emergency," said Britta Orr, chief Medicare officer of Allina Health | Aetna. "In addition to sending kits, because we know that care doesn't stop, Allina Health | Aetna has waived Medicare Advantage member cost shares for in-network primary care office visits and all telehealth visits for any reason through December 31."

Allina Health | Aetna continues to reinforce the importance of accessing primary health care during the COVID-19 pandemic through its local 'Because Care Doesn't Stop' campaign. The campaign invites people to watch videos and listen to podcasts featuring subject matter experts from Allina Health | Aetna and across the Twin Cities community on topics including the evolution of health care during the pandemic, its impact on mental wellbeing, care for chronic conditions and key considerations for businesses during this time.

To learn more about the steps Allina Health | Aetna has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic visit AllinaHealthAetna.com/en/covid-19.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan that brings together the resources of Allina Health's high-quality facilities and broad network of care providers with Aetna's national health plan expertise and forward-thinking benefits, products and service solutions.

Committed to transforming the way its members experience health care, Allina Health | Aetna is taking a total approach to health and wellness. An approach that focuses on the whole you — body, mind and spirit. The result is more personal, affordable and effective health care for individuals, families and their communities.

Media Contact

Meghan Cook

Karwoski & Courage Public Relations

[email protected]

1-612-342-9785 (TTY: 711)

Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

SOURCE Allina Health | Aetna

Related Links

http://AllinaHealthAetna.com

