Allina Health | Aetna Welcomes New COO, Monica Nierengarten

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna is proud to introduce Monica Nierengarten as the company's new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Nierengarten joins Allina Health | Aetna following her most recent role with Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, as the Senior Director of Transformation for HealthHUBs.

"We are thrilled to have Monica join Allina Health | Aetna as COO," said Tom Lindquist, CEO of Allina Health | Aetna. "Monica's vast experience in the health insurance industry and her history with Allina Health | Aetna will be vital to our future success as we continue to implement innovative member experiences and provide differentiated services to our community."

As COO, Nierengarten will lead operations for Allina Health |Aetna managing a variety of functional areas and strengthening relationships between the joint venture's parent companies, Allina Health and Aetna. She also looks forward to providing differentiated services to the local community and creating and executing strategies to deliver exceptional customer experiences to members.

Nierengarten has an extensive background as a leader in the health care industry. She comes to Allina Health | Aetna from CVS Health, where she served as a Senior Director of Transformation for HealthHUBs. In that role, she was responsible for incubating and building innovative retail health care products and services from pilot to scale.

Before moving to CVS Health, Nierengarten helped launch the new Allina Health | Aetna health plan as the organization's director. She managed teams including product, finance, technology, clinical, network, governmental affairs and legal. These teams collaborated to build out the network, conduct market research, design benefit products, obtain proper licensure, form relationships with regulators and develop the brand. Subsequently, she moved on to become the Senior Director of Joint Ventures for Aetna, providing strategic leadership and operational direction across five joint ventures.

Nierengarten also held positions at Prime Therapeutics and Humana. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan that brings together the resources of Allina Health's high-quality facilities and broad network of care providers with Aetna's national health plan expertise and forward-thinking benefits, products and service solutions.

Committed to transforming the way its members experience health care, Allina Health | Aetna is taking a total approach to health and wellness. An approach that focuses on the whole you — body, mind and spirit. The result is more personal, affordable and effective health care for individuals, families and their communities.

Contact:

Hannah Burn

(651) 361-0693

[email protected]

SOURCE Allina Health | Aetna