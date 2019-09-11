Allina Health becomes first innovation development partner in Excel Medical's Lighthouse Program

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel Medical, an innovator in modernizing cardiac telemetry and medical device integration (MDI), today announced it entered into a collaboration arrangement with Allina Health, as part of the Lighthouse Program. Excel Medical's Lighthouse Program creates a unique opportunity for health systems to contribute to the design and development of cutting-edge innovations to improve clinician workflows across Epic applications. The program's goals include increasing physician satisfaction and efficiencies, delivering near real-time physiological data across Epic's applications and eliminating unnecessary paper processes.

Allina Health is a not-for-profit health care system serving communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including a network of 12 hospitals, rehabilitation centers, retail pharmacies and ambulatory care facilities.

In 2004, Allina Health implemented the Epic EMR. Today, they are recognized as having one of the most comprehensive electronic health record systems in the nation. In addition, for over 15 years, Allina Health relied on a hardware-centric MDI solution entrenched in technology obsolescence risks, expensive hardware equipment and a general lack of innovations. These conditions stunted efforts to achieve economies to scale. Therefore, Allina Health made an enterprise decision to deploy Excel Medical's MDI software centric solution to provide for growth, scalability and innovations.

"Allina Health selected Excel Medical based on its long history of innovations in medical device integration and expertise integrating across the Epic EMR and App Orchard applications. Our strategic shift from a hardware-based MDI solution to Excel's software-centric MDI platform allows us to expeditiously deploy a comprehensive solution that leverages our Epic workflows combined with Excel's continuing cutting-edge innovations," said Jonathan Shoemaker, Chief Information Officer.

Under the Lighthouse Program, Excel Medical gains a valuable collaboration partner with Allina Health. Their deep domain knowledge in clinical workflows, expertise using Epic's EMR and commitment to innovations offer significant contributions.

"We are excited to provide Allina Health with a leading-edge software-based MDI solution as well as collaborate on future innovations," said Lance Burton, President of Excel Medical. "Our Lighthouse Program is designed for health systems, like Allina Heath, who place a high value on creating and leveraging innovations focused on improving physician satisfaction and operational efficiencies."

Excel Medical is committed to providing leading healthcare systems with the highest level of satisfaction and clinical innovations.

Excel Medical is changing the paradigm for cardiac monitoring data through advanced clinical collaboration and tools to improve patient safety. Excel Medical provides the market-leading, vendor-agnostic platform for acquiring, storing, analyzing, and delivering patient physiological data from medical devices directly within the EMR right to the clinicians' fingertips.

