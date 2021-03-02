Allina Health Joins Prodigo's Marketplace Community

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is pleased to welcome Allina Health to its community of leading health systems using the Prodigo Procurement Platform to drive supply chain improvement. Prodigo's Marketplace was deployed across all locations in the Allina Health network. Minneapolis, Minn.-based Allina Health is a not-for-profit healthcare organization that provides care throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin through its twelve primary facility locations and numerous rehabilitation locations.

Prodigo's Marketplace deployment was part of an overall Workday ERP migration for Allina. The Marketplace delivers patent pending directed search, through a modern e-commerce user experience that improves contract utilization and supply chain compliance. Prodigo's procurement platform extends the functionality of traditional on-premise and cloud-based ERP offerings and is a cornerstone for the clinically integrated digital supply chain.

As a part of the implementation for Allina Health, Prodigo developed a solution that integrates items, suppliers and requisitions with Workday; as well as the connection of punch-out vendors and supplier catalog content. It is expected that 16,000 requesters will have a single point of entry into the Supply Chain workflow, enabling Allina Health to significantly improve order accuracy and eliminate operational inefficiencies caused by match exceptions.

"We've laid the groundwork here for continued collaboration which benefits all Workday users," said Prodigo Executive Chairman & President, Joseph Mayernik. "Through our customer partnerships Prodigo continues to improve the perfect order rate for our clients which eliminates much of the overhead costs associated with healthcare supply chain."

Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

