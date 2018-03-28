Allina Health Partners With Zipnosis To Expand And Update Online Care Offering

"Since we already had a virtual care service in place, it was important that this service launch offer opportunities for us to grow our online capabilities," said Dave Slowinske, Senior Vice President, Allina Health Group Operations. "Having the Zipnosis platform as the technology behind Allina Health Everyday Online means that we can continue to offer exceptional convenience and a high-quality service backed by our healthcare providers, as well as grow and expand our online capabilities."

Allina Health Everyday Online is able to offer both new and existing patients convenient online care using Zipnosis' pioneering online patient interview technology. Patients can access the system from their smartphone, tablet or computer and seek care for a variety of common conditions like bladder infections, cold and flu, rashes, or pinkeye – all for a set fee of $45 or their insurance co-pay, whichever is less.

After starting a visit on Allina Health Everyday Online, patients complete a brief interview that gathers symptom and health history information. A trusted, board-certified Allina Health provider then reviews the information and makes a diagnosis and treatment plan that is automatically sent back to the patient. If medication is appropriate, prescriptions are sent to the customer's preferred pharmacy for pick-up. Patients can access online visits 24-hours a day, with providers responding within 1 hour between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.

"Allina Health focuses on convenience and patient experience with Allina Health Everyday, including online visits, which exemplifies the growing trend toward modern, patient-centric care delivery," said Jon Pearce, CEO at Zipnosis. "We are proud to be Allina Health's chosen partner, and look forward to supporting them with leading edge technology as they seek new ways to deliver care and support their patients."

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 12 hospitals, 15 pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior transitions, hospice care, home oxygen and medical equipment, and emergency medical transportation services. For more information about Allina Health, visit our website at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Zipnosis

Zipnosis (www.zipnosis.com) offers health systems a leading virtual care platform that pairs traditional telemedicine with next-generation online virtual care tools to drive exceptional clinical quality, significant clinical efficiency and durable financial returns. A trusted innovator in the industry, Zipnosis pioneered online adaptive interview technology, which is built on a foundation of clinical best practice guidelines. This smart alternative to traditional telemedicine allows providers to diagnose and develop a treatment plan for patients in just two minutes. With Zipnosis' unique platform approach to virtual care, patients can be treated through the online adaptive interview, video and phone consultations, and real-time chat technology, or when appropriate, referred to in-person care via the platform's advanced routing capabilities. Based in Minneapolis, MN, Zipnosis helps health systems keep pace with the changing demands of healthcare consumers.

