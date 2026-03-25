Allionce Group and BASE Sports Group Form Strategic Partnership to Create a National Family Entertainment Marketing Platform

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allionce Group, a leading kids and family agency specializing in connecting brands to families at destinations like zoos and aquariums, and BASE Sports Group, a premier youth sports rights and sponsorship organization, today announced a strategic partnership to create a comprehensive family entertainment marketing platform. Together, the companies will provide brands with a powerful new way to reach Millennial parents and Gen Alpha kids at scale.

"At BASE Sports, we've built a powerful network across youth sports properties that connects brands with families through the passion and community of grassroots athletics," said Mark Dvoroznak, Co-Founder & CEO of BASE Sports. "Allionce Group has done the same in the zoo and aquarium space, and together we're creating a unified platform that allows marketers to reach families through the everyday rituals and weekend traditions that define modern family life."

The partnership brings together two of the most authentic environments in family life: the immersive experiences of zoos and aquariums and the passion and community connection of youth sports. By uniting these complementary spaces, Allionce Group and BASE Sports will enable brands to connect with families during the real-world moments that matter most.

"Whether it's a trip to the zoo or a game-winning goal on Saturday morning, these are the memories families hold onto for life," said Mark Giovino, Founder & CEO of Allionce Group. "By partnering with BASE Sports, we're creating a new pathway for brands to show up in those moments when attention is freely given and families are truly together."

Through this partnership, brands will gain:

The Best of Both Worlds: Access to a unified platform spanning zoos, aquariums, and youth sports, combining immersive family outings with the energy and loyalty of local sports communities.

National Scale, Local Heart: A centralized solution that reaches families across the country while maintaining deep roots in local communities.

Emotional Resonance at Scale: The ability to integrate into experiences built around joy, positivity, and togetherness, embedding brands into lifelong memories rather than fleeting impressions.

By bringing these two trusted family environments together, the partnership enables brands to move beyond fragmented local deals and traditional entertainment buys and instead invest in family entertainment as a strategic pillar of their marketing mix.

"As a kids and family agency, our mission is to help brands meet families exactly where they are and when they are most attentive," added Giovino. "This partnership with BASE Sports is a major step forward in delivering on that promise."

About Allionce Group

Allionce Group is a specialized kids and family marketing agency that helps brands engage with families at scale through a national network of zoos, aquariums, and family attractions. By immersing brands into positive, high-attention family experiences, Allionce helps marketers build emotional connections with Millennial parents and Gen Alpha kids.

Allionce has partnered with leading brands including Nickelodeon, Keebler, General Mills, Mondelez International, Humana and Netflix. Learn more at AllionceGroup.com

About BASE Sports Group

BASE Sports Group is a youth sports rights and sponsorship company that connects brands with grassroots sports organizations, events, and families nationwide. Through its network of youth leagues, tournaments, and community programs, BASE Sports delivers authentic, community-based engagement at scale.

BASE has partnered with leading brands including IKEA, GEICO, US Army, YETI, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Olipop. Learn more at BASESportsGroup.com

SOURCE Allionce Group