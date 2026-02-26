Allison Announces a 7 Percent Increase to the Quarterly Dividend and the Annual Stockholders Meeting and Record Date

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions built for the needs of the modern industrial world, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share on the Company's common stock and has declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share on the Company's common stock for the first quarter of 2026. Payment will be made on March 20, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9.

"For the seventh consecutive year, Allison's Board of Directors has approved an increase to the quarterly dividend, demonstrating once again our continued commitment to prudent balance sheet management and capital allocation," said Scott Mell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Allison. "Our ability to consistently return capital to shareholders, while simultaneously investing across our businesses to support long-term growth and deleveraging through accelerated debt repayments, is supported by Allison's strong financial performance and well-defined approach to capital structure management."

The payment of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be dependent upon Allison's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

The Company also announced that its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on May 6. The record date for the meeting will be March 9.

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions built for the needs of the modern industrial world. Allison operates through two business units: Allison Transmission and Allison Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, the Company manufactures solutions which offer industry-leading value propositions across vital sectors such as infrastructure, mining, energy, agriculture, construction, transportation and national security. For over 110 years, Allison has been recognized as a reliable partner of choice, keeping essential industries moving anytime, in over 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit https://allisontransmission.com.

