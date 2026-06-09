Allison Automatic Transmissions to Enhance Next-Generation Tactical Trucks for French Land Forces in Multi-Million Dollar Program

INDIANAPOLIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions, today announced that the next generation of tactical trucks for the French Land Forces will be equipped with its Specialty Series™ (SP) fully automatic transmissions. The Allison 4500 SP will be the standard offering on these tactical trucks built on Daimler Truck's Zetros 6x6 chassis. The French Ministry of the Armed Forces awarded the "Porteurs Logistiques 6 Tonnes" (PL6T) contract to Arquus for the "Zetros by Arquus" vehicle, which is the product of a strategic partnership between Arquus and Daimler Truck.

Arquus Defense

This multi-million-dollar program represents a significant commitment to modernizing the logistics and operational capabilities of French Land Forces. It addresses expanding requirements for reliable performance in highly intense, demanding operations during an era of rapid defense modernization.

The PL6T program will produce and deliver 7,000 defense trucks over a period of more than 10 years, beginning with initial deliveries in 2027. All vehicles will feature a three-axle configuration powered by the Mercedes-Benz OM 460 engine, paired with the Allison 4500 SP automatic transmission. This combination delivers operational readiness while providing the reliability, durability and enhanced driving performance required for demanding defense operations.

"The selection of the Zetros platform with Allison's fully automatic transmission technology reflects our commitment to providing the French Armed Forces with best-in-class solutions," said Daniel Zittel, Head of Defense Sales at Daimler Truck. "This partnership leverages trust and shared commitment to deliver exceptional vehicles for modern operations. The proven reliability and driving performance of Allison transmissions will contribute significantly to vehicle readiness during field missions."

Allison's 4500 SP fully automatic transmission eliminates the need for manual shifting and shifts gears seamlessly without interruptions. Allison's Continuous Power Technology provides uninterrupted power to the wheels, allowing operators to focus on mission requirements and drive smoothly across all terrains.

"Our partnership with Arquus and Daimler Truck represents a significant milestone in Allison's continued commitment to supporting the evolving needs of our customers in the defense sector," said Taner Gider, Executive Director, Sales, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, at Allison Transmission. "Allison's global market leadership in defense vehicle propulsion is built on our dedication to partnership and our ability to deliver the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions for mission-critical applications. The 4500 SP transmission has proven itself in the most demanding environments, and we are honored to support the modernization of the French Land Forces."

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) ("Allison") is a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions built for the needs of the modern industrial world. Allison operates through two business units: Allison Transmission and Allison Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, the Company manufactures solutions which offer industry-leading value propositions across vital sectors such as infrastructure, mining, energy, agriculture, construction, transportation and national security. For over 110 years, Allison has been recognized as a reliable partner of choice, keeping essential industries moving anytime, in over 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit https://allisontransmission.com

SOURCE Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.