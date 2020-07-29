Allison Breeding Joins Oteemo's Advisory Board

Allison currently serves as Vice President of Global Marketing at Anaplan, a publicly traded SaaS cloud platform company driving connected planning and decision making for the Enterprise. She has previously held marketing leadership roles for Docker, Inc., GE Digital, Red Hat, and Corning.

Oteemo specializes in helping organizations accelerate their cloud native and DevSecOps transformations and drive adoption of modern software development and delivery practices. Oteemo's offerings in this space combine various technology accelerators along with training and enablement to deliver an experience that will help create high-performing IT organizations.

"We are delighted to have Allison join our Advisory board. She is a creative marketing strategist and a proven leader in the technology marketing space. Her experience and leadership will help accelerate Oteemo's growth," said Raja Gudepu, CEO of Oteemo.

About Oteemo

Oteemo is an Enterprise DevSecOps and Cloud Native Transformation Consultancy. Oteemo is a silver member of CNCF, Kubernetes Certified Services Provider (KCSP) and a certified Kubernetes Training Partner (KTP) of CNCF. Oteemo is also an Advanced AWS consulting partner and a partner of Google Cloud. Oteemo helps commercial and federal agencies transform the way software is developed, packaged, deployed and continuously engineered using cloud native, devsecops, kubernetes and container architectures.

