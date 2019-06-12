Allison C. Abilheira Named Top Rhode Island Lawyer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abilheira Law, LLC , is honored and proud to announce that attorney, Allison C. Abilheira , has recently been named a top Rhode Island attorney and will receive the Rhode Island Monthly Professional Excellence in Law Award for 2019 for outstanding professional excellence in her field.

Allison C. Abilheira

Professional Excellence in Law is an award given to those individuals who are identified and widely recognized as leading professionals in their field. Less than 5% of area lawyers are included on this select list. To receive this very exclusive award, professionals are chosen after extensive consideration of peer reviews, professional standing in the community, and other data collected that establishes the individual's reputation for excellence and outstanding professionalism in their area of practice.

While Allison Abilheira feels honored and proud to receive this exclusive award, she is particularly proud to be a part of the greater Rhode Island community and to provide her legal representation to the citizens of this great state every day. As a criminal defense attorney, Allison Abilheira is passionate about defending the rights of the accused and providing her clients with individualized attention while guiding them through the complex Rhode Island legal system.

Criminal charges can impact your life for years to come. With so much at stake, it is important to act swiftly and decisively. Let your first decision be the right one: call an experienced lawyer. When you call Abilheira Law, you can rest assured knowing that you are choosing an attorney to represent you who knows the law, has extensive experience, and has a proven track record of success. Our law firm will fight aggressively to defend and protect your reputation, your freedom, and your rights.

Allison is proud to be recognized as a top lawyer in her field, and proud of her service to the citizens of Rhode Island. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality criminal defense representation to the citizens of Rhode Island. We would welcome the opportunity to listen to your story and to learn how we may be able to fight for justice on your behalf. Call us at (401)245-5100 as soon as possible. Don't delay the defense you need for even one more day. We look forward to speaking with you soon.

Contact:

Allison Abilheira

Abilheira Law, LLC

957 Main Street

Warren, RI 02885

(401)-245-5100

https://www.abilheiralaw.com/

SOURCE Abilheira Law, LLC

Related Links

https://www.abilheiralaw.com

