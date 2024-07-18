Allison Forms Strategic Partnership with Lingong Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. to Expand Global Mining Presence

INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission has formed a new strategic partnership with Lingong Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. (LGMG), a prominent Chinese mining equipment manufacturer, to provide industry-leading mining vehicles to customers across the globe. As a next step in the companies' long-term partnership, LGMG has integrated Allison 6625 Wide Body Dump Series™ (WBD) transmissions into 136T wide body mining dump trucks, which will be delivered to international customers for hauling overburden and ore in mine sites. Allison's latest collaboration with LGMG marks the first time that the company has integrated an Allison fully automatic transmission into the larger 136T crossover vehicle, which has been fielded for trials in Chile, China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

"Allison has never let us down. In terms of technological maturity and cost of ownership, Allison transmissions feature low failure rates, exceptional durability, cutting-edge performance and reliable quality," said Bingjian Zhao, Vice Sales Director, Overseas Business, LGMG. "LGMG mining trucks equipped with Allison transmissions can operate longer and more efficiently, even in the harshest working conditions, making them highly sought after among our mining customers."

Allison WBD transmissions are highly regarded in the global mining industry for their unrivalled performance. This integration will deliver smooth full-throttle, high-torque starts and enable the vehicle to intelligently shift gears in response to changes in road conditions and gradients. The WBD transmission eliminates issues that vehicles equipped with manual transmissions face, such as insufficient starting power under heavy loads and difficulty shifting gears.

"Allison transmissions meet the stringent requirements of leading mining truck manufacturers due to their ability to increase maneuverability and deliver superior driving performance on difficult terrain while maximizing vehicle uptime and lowering maintenance costs," said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway, Customer Support & Service Engineering, Allison Transmission. "The strategic partnership between Allison and LGMG is rooted in a shared commitment to quality and expanding our global presence. We're pleased to form a new strategic partnership to support our continued collaboration."

