Allison Hickey Named FedHealthIT 100 Award Winner

FREDERICKBURG, Va., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Hickey, President and CEO of All in Solutions LLC, has been named one of this year's FedHealthIT 100 Awards winners. The award recognizes professionals who are leading transformation and innovation in the Federal Health Information Technology Market. Winners are nominated and selected by their peers for their desire and commitment to confront conventional wisdom, to excel and exceed above what is required, to promote innovation, and to give back to the Federal Health IT and Consulting community.

In reflecting on her recognition, Ms. Hickey said, "I am honored and humbled to be selected for this award among many notable and excellent colleagues in the Federal IT market."

Ms. Hickey specializes in transformation and change management as well as strategic and implementation planning across the full complement of people, organization, training, process improvement and digital technology. She is a founder member of the Board of Directors of the GTMRx Institute, a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right.

Ms. Hickey is a Brigadier General (retired), who previously served as the Undersecretary for Benefits (VBA) in the Department of Veterans Affairs. In this position, she led more than 21,000 employees in the Veterans Benefits Administration in the delivery of eight distinct lines of business to more than 12 million veterans, servicemembers, their families and survivors and a $95-billion-dollar budget. She led a highly successful transformation effort to improve the quality and timeliness with which veterans' benefits are processed and delivered and eliminated a decades old backlog by 90% and improve productivity by more than 81%.

A pilot and aircraft commander graduating the US Air Force Academy in the first class to include women, she also has 27 years of leadership in Department of Defense (DoD) strategic and transformation planning, program and resource implementation, public and congressional affairs, and quality and organizational management. She served as head of the Air Force's Future Total Force Directorate and as Assistant Deputy Director of Air Force Strategic Planning, leading one of the largest mission and culture change efforts the Air Force has gone through since its inception. Additionally, Hickey held the position of Air Force Future Concepts and Transformation Division Chief, focused on the integration of technologies, organizations, and operations that became the model for the Air Force of 2025.

