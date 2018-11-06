Allison Munro Joins Piano Software as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Kaufman, Piano Software CEO, announced today that Allison Munro has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer, a new position for the company, as Piano continues to expand its worldwide business. Munro will align the marketing and sales organizations around the company's go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity. She will also oversee Piano's brand and reputation in the market.

Allison joins Piano from Viafoura, a provider of audience engagement tools specifically built for news publishers and media companies, where she was the Head of Marketing and Sales. Prior to her tenure at Viafoura, Allison developed and led high-performance marketing teams at Oracle, NexJ Systems and Broadstreet Data, through crucial stages and rapid growth.

At Piano, Munro will lead the growth of Piano's cloud based platform and integrated suite of "Data Rules Action" tools, including its Piano AI data infrastructure, the award-winning Piano Composer rules engine, and the individual modules that manage subscriptions ( Piano VX ), messaging ( Piano ESP ), and user identity ( Piano ID ).

"Allison caught our attention because of the success she and her team generated at Viafoura," said Kaufman. "We admired the company and the brand she has been instrumental at building there and felt that her skills would translate perfectly to our growing data and design-driven organization. As Piano's success accelerates in the media sector and beyond, I can't imagine a better partner to help us steer that growth."

Munro is a transformational marketing leader with over 15 years of demonstrated success managing data-driven marketing strategies and award-winning teams for startups, mid-market, and Fortune 500 companies in media, technology, and entertainment.



"It's a revolutionary time in news publishing and media as the industry adapts to the shift in consumer behavior and digital content delivery –– where experience is the brand and consumers are in control," said Munro. "Products and services are being organized to deliver a customer-centric experience in publishing, consumer products, and other sectors that Piano is well positioned to support. It's an exciting time to join Piano as we continue to partner with media companies and grow to help other midsize and enterprise organizations manage their customer experience and revenue at scale."

Munro's recruitment is the latest in a series of growth initiatives for Piano. Earlier this year, the company launched a strategic services offering which has already been leveraged by clients including The Daily Beast, Business Insider, The New York Post, The Washington Times and several other leading media brands.

Piano also opened a European headquarters in Amsterdam to better service its continental clients such as Axel Springer, Le Parisien, Les Echos, L'Express, Egmont, and IDG, and expanded its London office to service its clients there such as The Independent, The Standard, and The Economist.

Piano has added more than 30 major media companies to its client roster so far in 2018, adding to its stable of market leading clients including Conde Nast, Gatehouse, CNBC, and Hearst.

About Piano

Piano is the digital content monetization and audience intelligence platform for the world's largest and most sophisticated media companies. The company's award-winning, high-performance enterprise platform includes a subscription commerce engine ( Piano VX ), a customer experience toolkit ( Piano Composer ), a user management system ( Piano ID ), and an intelligent email personalization and content recommendations tool ( Piano ESP ) that serve as a comprehensive product suite for media businesses across digital platforms. Piano clients include NBC Universal, Business Insider, Bloomberg, AOL, Gatehouse, Hearst, Bonnier, Digiday, The Postmedia Network, Condé Nast, Grupo Abril, and over 1,300 other media outlets.

