Allison Searle Joins Planful as Senior Vice President of International Sales as the Company Accelerates its Global Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software, today announced that enterprise B2B software executive Allison Searle has joined the team to lead international sales growth. This announcement comes on the heels of Planful's strong Q1 results and two new C-Suite appointments.

"Allison brings a tremendous amount of B2B software sales experience and a track record of expanding into new markets to this role. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Planful team," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Companies across the globe are becoming increasingly focused on organizational agility. Allison's appointment to this role will support finance and accounting professionals who are eager to modernize their planning and data-driven decision-making."

With more than two decades in the software and technology sector, Searle most recently served as Senior Vice President, EMEA, at OmniSci, an accelerated analytics platform. Prior to that, she was Chief Commercial Officer at Transwide & Teleroute, an end-to-end transport software provider. Before taking on that role, Searle was Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Mercator, a global provider of technology platforms for the travel and transport industries. Searle holds a degree in accounting and business management from the University of Portsmouth.

Over the course of her career, Searle has built large, high-performance global sales teams at many enterprise B2B software companies. She has also led many successful initiatives to improve the customer experience and created new alliances and partnerships. She is especially skilled at developing and executing strategies that achieve new revenue growth across multiple verticals, onboarding major customers worldwide, increasing retention, and driving customer success with advanced technologies in the B2B space.

"Planful's continued growth in a time of economic uncertainty underscores the strength of its vision for the Office of the CFO and its ability to enable organizational agility in every corner of the business," Searle said. "I am looking forward to working with our international team to support our growing customer relationships for our current base and expand into new markets to meet rising demand for a modern, advanced FP&A and consolidations platform."

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 800 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

