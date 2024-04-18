Allison Transmission Delivers Cross-Drive Transmission to Turkish Armed Forces for Next Generation Tracked Defense Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, partnered with HST Otomotiv, Allison's licensed manufacturer in Türkiye, to deliver the Allison X1100-5A4 cross-drive transmission for integration into the Next Generation T-155 Firtina 155 mm Self-Propelled Howitzer for the Turkish Armed Forces. As part of the initial delivery, 10 transmissions have been successfully provided to Türkiye, with several already installed in the vehicles. Full production of the new tracked defense vehicle is scheduled for July 2024, with a total of 140 Firtina Howitzers expected to be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces. The Firtina is one of many growth opportunities expected to drive $100 million of incremental annual revenue in Allison's Defense end market.

The Allison X1100 Series™ transmission combines steering and braking into a single compact, robust unit. Its cross-drive design allows the Firtina Howitzer to operate efficiently at lower engine speeds, a necessity for the severe duty cycles encountered in defense operations.

"Allison has an established history of delivering propulsion solutions that deliver unrivaled reliability and durability for the severe duty-cycles associated with the defense end market," said Dana Pittard, Vice President, Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. "We are pleased to collaborate with HST to power Turkish-built defense vehicles for the Turkish Armed Forces with superior maneuverability, increased fuel efficiency and low maintenance requirements."

The Turkish Armed Forces first unveiled the tracked defense vehicle at the International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul, Türkiye. The next generation Firtina features design and technology improvements including firepower and mobility upgrades. The vehicle can achieve a maximum speed of up to 65 km/h and is capable of navigating through ditches that are 2.8 meters wide and water bodies with a depth of 1.5 meters.

The Allison X1100 Series™ cross-drive transmission is specifically designed for heavy tracked combat vehicles from 45 to 63 tonnes. It offers four forward ranges, two reverse ranges and a cross-drive design that integrates steering and braking into a single compact, rugged unit. The X1100-5A4 transmission will enable the vehicle to operate efficiently in lower engine speeds, which is often required in severe duty-cycles including defense operations.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

