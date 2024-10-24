Allison Transmission Expanding State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in India to Meet Increasing Global Demand

200,000 square-foot expansion expected to be completed in 2025, operational in 2026 and ramping to full manufacturing capacity in 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission is pleased to announce the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, to support increasing global demand for Allison fully automatic transmissions. The multi-year, over $100-million investment will double the existing manufacturing footprint of the Chennai facility.

The expansion will increase production capacity for Allison's on-highway fully automatic transmission portfolio, enhancing global operational flexibility and capability. Allison continues to invest in its business in order to achieve its growth ambitions and deliver its brand promise to Improve the Way the World Works.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, agriculture, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

