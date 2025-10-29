Allison Transmission Expands Its Global Network of Authorized Partners to Enhance Support for Cross-Drive Transmissions

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, has significantly expanded its global network of authorized service providers to support its cross-drive transmissions for defense applications. The latest addition to this network is Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjne (WZM) in Poland, which is now an official channel partner for tracked vehicles.

As Allison’s market presence grows, the company continues to expand its Authorized Network across the globe to provide local support to customers.

"Poland's key combat systems, including K9PL and Krab howitzers, Abrams tanks and Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, depend on Allison transmissions," said Elżbieta Wawrzynkiewicz, president of the management board of Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjne S.B. (WZM). "The agreement with Allison makes WZM an authorized channel partner, allowing maintenance and overhauls to be done in Poznań by Polish state-owned companies without sending equipment abroad, which is vital for our national defense."

This strategic partnership with WZM complements existing service capabilities provided by other Allison Authorized Distributors, such as Tezana, for wheeled vehicles in Poland.

Allison propulsion solutions power a wide range of wheeled and tracked defense vehicles—from logistics trucks to armored combat platforms—and are actively deployed in more than 80 allied and partner nations worldwide. As a result of this growth, Allison enables local commercial or government service providers to become Allison Authorized Channel partners. By focusing on local servicing and training, Allison reduces the need for transoceanic shipments, thereby decreasing costs and downtime for customers.

"We heard from vehicle OEMs and end users that access to nearby service, support and overhaul capability was important, so we adapted our approach accordingly," said Dana Pittard, Vice President, Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. "As a leading global supplier of defense transmissions, Allison is proud to create service capability for cross-drive transmissions in direct coordination with end users, as opposed to requiring the return of transmissions to OEM factories. We're able to facilitate this offering by leveraging our commercial vehicle service network of approximately 1,600 independent distributors and dealers. We've introduced this concept in countries around the world in the past two years, with more expansion planned."

Allison Transmission continues to enhance its global support capabilities for defense customers through strategic partnerships with local service providers, further solidifying its commitment to improving the operational readiness of defense vehicles worldwide.

For more information about the Allison Authorized Network, visit AllisonTransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining, construction and agriculture) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

SOURCE Allison Transmission, Inc.