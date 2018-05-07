Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program

The ESP is a voluntary, performance-based leadership program designed to recognize and reward Indiana-regulated entities for going above and beyond current environmental regulations. Member businesses are committed to implementing or maintaining measurable environmental improvements, such as reducing water or energy use, decreasing solid or hazardous waste, or reducing air emissions.

To be accepted into the ESP, Allison maintained a standard of environmental compliance, developed and implemented an environmental management system (ISO 14001-certified), and committed to a variety of environmental improvement projects.

The projects include generating 10 percent of power at its Indianapolis campus from green power, which is equal to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from 3,000 automobiles for one year; and installing energy-efficient equipment, which will result in a 13 percent reduction in energy. Allison has also:

Centralized recycling stations in every plant (2,308 tons of materials recycled in 2017);

Targeted removal of hazardous waste, including cyanide and aerosol cans;

Reached landfill-free status in North America ; and

; and Installed solar and wind turbine lighting in parking lots.

"We continue to upgrade facilities around the world to better conserve and utilize natural resources," said Dick. "By conserving water, recycling and reducing waste, lowering energy consumption and relying on renewable power sources like wind and solar, we're working to ensure a healthier planet."

For 2018, Allison will continue efforts to reduce electricity consumption by replacing existing lights with LED, repairing or replacing exterior doors, and improvements to its roofs and HVAC.

To maintain ESP membership, Allison must report on its environmental initiatives every year, and reapply for the membership every four years.

In addition to its facilities, Allison also addresses the environment with its products. By creating automatic transmissions that allow customers to use clean-burning alternative fuel such as natural gas, or to operate more efficiently with traditional fuels, Allison is helping customers reduce carbon footprints and the environmental impact of day-to-day operations.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

