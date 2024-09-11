Allison Transmission Partners with Cummins on New Electric Hybrid Drivetrain to Serve Transit Market Starting in 2027

Industry leaders collaborate to integrate and certify Allison eGen Flex® with a Cummins B-Series engine to meet EPA27 Emissions Standards.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission is pleased to announce its most recent collaboration with global power technology leader Cummins Inc., where the companies will integrate and certify a Cummins B-Series engine with the Allison eGen Flex® electric hybrid propulsion system for the transit market. The integration will meet the EPA's "Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3" and provide a reliable low emission propulsion solution in 2027 and beyond.

"This initiative continues Allison's position at the forefront of sustainable transportation with our comprehensive portfolio of propulsion solutions, which includes fully electric axles and fuel-efficient conventional transmissions that pair seamlessly with alternative fuels and electric propulsion, in addition to the eGen Flex electric hybrid solution for the transit industry," said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission.

eGen Flex offers transit agencies a flexible and efficient path to reducing emissions while maintaining high performance and reliability. This system is capable of operating up to 50% of a bus's typical route in engine-off mode, providing a solution that is particularly beneficial in reducing emissions in urban areas. The system's electric-only mode is activated through geofencing technology and eliminates engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers and when operating in predefined dense pedestrian areas and zero-emission zones.

For more information about Allison Transmission and the eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system, please visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

