Allison Transmission Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission has released its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report outlining the company's sustainability and environmental performance, social and community impacts, and associated governance practices.

"Allison is deeply committed to providing our OEM partners and fleet customers with a broad portfolio of propulsion solutions designed to reduce emissions and meet their unique needs," said David S. Graziosi, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Allison Transmission.

View the 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report at allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

