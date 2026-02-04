Allison Worldwide Named Official Public Relations Partner for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (NACTOY)

DETROIT and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Worldwide, a global communications agency with deep expertise across automotive, mobility and industrial sectors, has been named the official public relations firm supporting the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (NACTOY).

Under the partnership, Allison will support NACTOY's ongoing communications strategy, media engagement and thought-leadership efforts, amplifying the organization's role as one of the industry's most trusted and independent voices in vehicle evaluation.

Founded in 1994, NACTOY is distinguished by its independent jury of respected automotive journalists and its rigorous evaluation process, which assesses vehicles based on innovation, design, safety, performance, and value. The awards are announced annually during the Detroit Auto Show in early January.

"We are extremely excited about this new partnership with Allison," said Jeff Gilbert, president of NACTOY. "This will help more people — both inside the industry and in the general public — understand the importance of our awards. The team of professionals at Allison are well known and respected throughout the industry for their strength in automotive storytelling, industry insight and earned media credibility."

Allison will work closely with NACTOY leadership and jurors to elevate visibility around the awards process, juror perspectives and the broader role NACTOY plays in shaping industry dialogue and consumer trust.

Former Ford and IBM chief communications officer Ray Day is Allison's executive chair and Stagwell's vice chair. Former Cars Commerce, Fisker, Cox Automotive and IHS Automotive leader Rebecca Lindland leads Allison's global automotive practice.

"NACTOY is the gold standard in independent automotive evaluation," said Rebecca Lindland, managing director of Automotive at Allison Worldwide. "We're proud to support an organization that values credibility, transparency and informed judgment —with a PR partner that prioritizes helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next."

The partnership began Feb. 1.

About Allison Worldwide

Allison Worldwide is a digital-first, data-led, and future-focused communications agency helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Not too big and not too small, Allison provides end-to-end global communications, PR, influencer, analytics and marketing support to clients from the Fortune500 to start-ups. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world.

About NACTOY

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (NACTOY) honor the most outstanding new vehicles each year. Judged by an independent panel of automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, NACTOY awards recognize excellence in innovation, design, safety, performance, and value.

