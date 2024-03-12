ALLIVATE IMPACT CAPITAL® NAMED EMERGING IMPACT MANAGER (EIM) FOR THE IMPACTASSETS 50™ 2024 (IA 50)

The 13th annual list highlights impact investing industry maturation, as growing number of funds link manager compensation to impact

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allivate Impact Capital® has been selected as an Emerging Impact Manager (EIM) for the ImpactAssets 50™ 2024 (IA 50). ImpactAssets, the impact investing trailblazer with a decade-plus track record of mobilizing capital for good, recently released the ImpactAssets 50™️ (IA 50) 2024, a free publicly available, searchable database of impact investment fund managers globally.

The IA 50, now in its 13th year, is designed to offer a simple way to identify experienced and emerging impact investment firms and explore the landscape of potential investment opportunities across diverse impact areas, maturity levels and geographies.

"Thank you ImpactAssets for your support of our teams' efforts. We are extremely proud to be recognized among other global diverse firms focused on providing financial returns alongside social impact returns. I applaud our team, community partners, and investors for their work to help launch Allivate Impact Capital in late 2022. We remain focused on elevating communities, alleviating poverty, and activating entrepreneurial ecosystems," said Noelle St.Clair Lentz, CEO, Managing Director, Allivate Impact Capital.

This year's list is composed of 155 impact fund managers selected from an unprecedented 343 applications, a submission volume that is 15% higher than last year. This growth signals increased interest in the IA 50, alongside expansion and maturation of the impact investing industry at large. The increasing traction also points to a broader shift that embraces impact investing's critical role in shaping a sustainable future.

The IA 50 includes three distinct categories based on manager experience: the IA 50, IA 50 Emerging Impact Managers, and IA 50 Emeritus Impact Managers. That diversity of experience makes the list a testament to more recently established, ascending managers as well as the deeply experienced pioneers who have consistently maintained a focus on impactful investments and a commitment to driving social and environmental progress. Among the firms recognized this year, nine have been included on every year's database since its inception in 2011.

"As we celebrate the 13th anniversary of the IA 50, we are witnessing a pivotal shift in finance more broadly: Impact investing is catalyzing a fundamental reorientation of capital that is attuned to the urgent social and environmental challenges we face globally," said Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow, IA 50 Review Committee Chair, and Chief Impact Officer at AlTi Global. "The IA 50 2024 is a testament to the industry's commitment to harnessing the power of capital for good and a preview of the more systemic integration of impact considerations we can expect in the future."

Key highlights of the IA 50 2024 include:

No Trade-Off on Financial Returns: This year's IA 50 fund manager data dispels the myth of a trade-off between financial returns and social good. The majority of IA 50 managers target market rate (43%) and above market rate (31%) returns, proving that impact outcomes do not have to compromise financial outcomes. The performance data is equally telling, with 79% of IA 50 managers meeting their finance return target and 21% surpassing them. This compelling data illustrates that the cadre of IA 50 managers are meeting and exceeding financial benchmarks, while driving forward their impactful missions.

Diverse Fund Leadership: This year's IA 50 features the most diverse applicant pool ever, with a substantial 60% of applicants boasting investment teams composed of over 50% women and/or people of color. This growth in diversity within leadership positions outpaces previous years, with Emerging Impact Manager applicants leading at 72%, ahead of the core list at 53%, and Emeritus Impact Manager applicants at 46%.

About Allivate Impact Capital®

Allivate Impact Capital® (AIC) deploys innovative capital solutions that elevate communities, alleviate poverty, and activate entrepreneurial ecosystems. AIC is an impact investing firm managing capital across asset classes in responsive ways to meet the needs of communities historically lacking access to the investment needed to bring underutilized assets to their full potential. AIC operationalizes the impact goals of its funds to drive positive social returns alongside attractive financial returns. As a subsidiary of Woodforest Financial Group, Allivate Impact Capital® leverages its global award-winning, and industry-leading Community Development Team to achieve its goals. Learn more at Allivate.com and follow us on LinkedIn @AllivateImpactCapital

About the ImpactAssets 50

The IA 50 is the first publicly available database that provides a gateway into the world of impact investing for investors and their financial advisors, offering an easy way to identify experienced impact investment firms and explore the landscape of potential investment options. The IA 50 is intended to illustrate the breadth of impact investment fund managers operating today, though it is not a comprehensive list. Firms have been selected to demonstrate a wide range of impact investing activities across geographies, sectors and asset classes.

The IA 50 is not an index or investable platform and does not constitute an offering or solicitation to buy or sell securities or a private placement or recommend specific products. Nor is this an endorsement of any of the listed fund managers. It is not a replacement for due diligence. To be considered for the IA 50 2024, fund managers needed to have at least $25 million in assets under management, more than three years of experience as a firm with impact investing, documented social and/or environmental impact, and be available for U.S. investment. Additional details on the selection process are available here.

The IA 50 Emerging Impact Managers list is intended to spotlight newer fund managers to watch that demonstrate potential to create meaningful impact. Criteria such as minimum track record or minimum assets under management may not be applicable.

The IA 50 Emeritus Impact Managers list illuminates impact fund managers who have achieved consistent recognition on the IA 50.

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer dedicated to changing the trajectory of the planet's future and improving the lives of all people. As a leading impact investing firm, ImpactAssets offers deep strategic expertise to help its clients define and execute on their impact goals. Founded in 2010, ImpactAssets increases flows of money to impact investing in partnership with its clients through its impact investment platform, philanthropic solutions, and field-building initiatives, including the IA 50 database of private debt and equity impact fund managers. ImpactAssets has more than $3 billion in assets, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations, and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.

About ImpactAssets Capital Partners

ImpactAssets Capital Partners PB LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. ImpactAssets Capital Partners is a public-benefit LLC fully owned by ImpactAssets. ImpactAssets Capital Partners was created to bring the ImpactAssets platform and customized investment services to institutional investors.

