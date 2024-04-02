Allivet Unleashes New Branding and an Industry-Leading AutoShip Experience

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allivet.com, the leading pet pharmacy of choice serving pet parents since 1992, announces the launch of its refreshed brand identity, improved customer experience, and enhanced subscription technology aimed at elevating the online pet pharmacy experience.

Building on decades of experience and expertise, the company continues to strengthen its mission of increasing prescription compliance among pet parents and helping them achieve better long-term health outcomes for their pets.

Allivet has significantly updated its website's underlying architecture with a continued focus on enhancing the subscription experience for their customers, ultimately helping pets live longer, healthier lives.

"We want every interaction with Allivet to reflect our industry expertise and evolution as the leading subscription-focused pet pharmacy," said Ujjwal Dhoot, CEO of Allivet. "Our new and improved customer experience refines our focus on the convenience and value in managing your pet's health via AutoShips, solidifying our role as your Ally in pet pharmacy care."

The rebrand includes a new logo with a bolder typeface. This reflects Allivet's commitment to making a larger impact on the care that pet parents can provide to their pets.

The new brand colors highlight Allivet's dedication to the values that drive their mission. Allivet Blue represents professionalism, knowledge, and trustworthiness, while Allivet Orange speaks to the friendliness and warmth they bring to every customer interaction and the impact on every pet's health.

"One thing that sets Allivet apart is our commitment to go beyond just selling medications transactionally," said Mandy Herrmann, Allivet's Chief Marketing Officer. "We also provide advice to pet parents, make prescription renewals easier, and continue to add programs that make us a true ally to pet parents, supporting better long-term outcomes for their pets."

Leveraging their team's strengths – a focus on innovation, exceptional service, and unwavering dedication to pet health, Allivet.com continues its trajectory as the leader in the online pet pharmacy space.

About Allivet.com: Allivet, a leading pet pharmacy founded in 1992, provides quality prescription and over-the-counter pet medications. The company also provides strategic partnership solutions to customers through retail and e-commerce channels. Their market pioneering 'PetRx-as-a-Service' platform business is growing rapidly with marquee partners such as American Kennel Club (AKC), Tractor Supply, PetSmart, Giant Eagle, and others. Allivet is a pharmacy at the core, and their mission is to ensure better long-term health outcomes for pets by providing convenient access to pet medications, making compliance easier and supporting pet owners with expert advice and reliable service.

