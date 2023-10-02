Allmand® Celebrates 85 Years with 12 Months of Giving

HOLDREGE, Neb., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allmand Bros, Inc. (Allmand®), a nationwide manufacturer of high-performance portable job site equipment, is celebrating 85 years of manufacturing in Nebraska this year. In celebration of this landmark anniversary, employees are completing 12 months of giving back to the Nebraska community.

"We're proud of our Nebraska roots. Les and Walt Allmand opened the company in 1938 in Huntley, Nebraska, and moved operations to Holdrege in 1948. With nearly 200 employees living here, this community means a lot to us, and we want to continue to help it thrive. That's why we are doing 12 months of giving," said David Dooley, vice president and general manager at Briggs & Stratton. "Since January, we've hosted food, blood, hygiene, and school supply drives. We've collected thousands of items for donation—and we aren't finished. We'll continue to donate to the community through the end of the year with a big push in October with our Thanksgiving food drive."

Over the last 85 years, Allmand has evolved from producing electric portable arc welding equipment to an award-winning manufacturer of portable light, power, and heating equipment for construction, mining, oil & gas, and rental markets. Allmand jobsite equipment is known for its serviceability, ease of use, durable construction, lowest total cost of ownership, and industry-leading resale value.

"We are proud to be made in America. Our workforce is at an all-time high to support our record production volume — and we aren't slowing down. We continue to innovate and modernize our business. Last year's launch of our Night-Lite™ GR-Series Liquid-Cooled 6kW light tower, which offers a 215-hour run time with four standard 350-watt LED lights, is a great example of the innovation happening here at Allmand," said Dooley. "We look forward to delivering uncompromising quality, reliability, and support in our next 85 years of business.

About Allmand Bros. Inc.:
Allmand Bros. Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, has been delivering compact equipment solutions since 1938. It offers an extensive line of rugged, portable, high-performance products for the construction, mining, rental, event and entertainment, and oil and gas industries. Its product lineup includes towable light towers, mobile generators, and mobile industrial heaters. For more information: 1502 W. 4th Ave., P.O. Box 888, Holdrege, NE 68949; www.allmand.com; 800-562-1373; [email protected].

About Briggs & Stratton:
Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

