AllMed Announces Jeff Keating as Chief Technology Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, today announced that Jeff Keating has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

A former CTO with Thomson Healthcare, Elsevier, and Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), Keating brings to AllMed his expertise in the development, engineering, and architecture of cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

"AllMed is committed to continuous innovation to optimize the clinical decision-making process and help payers manage the cost of care," said AllMed CEO and President Maridy McGinnis. "Jeff's insights into healthcare solution development will exponentially impact our investments in technological advancement."

Keating will also be a strategic partner influencing the roadmap for AllMed UM solutions and PeerPoint® Medical Review Portal. Informed by insights from the voice of AllMed stakeholders, the roadmap will ensure a streamlined experience improving the engagement of clients and physician reviewers alike and ultimately benefiting the patient.

"This is an opportunity to do what I really care about," said AllMed CTO Jeff Keating. "My focus will be on advancing our PeerPoint platform and UM solutions and services, influencing our future solution development, and inspiring a team of highly engaged technology engineers."

Since 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed works as an essential extension of their clients' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors setting the bar for our evolving industry, AllMed invests in advanced analytical tools that are compatible with industry standards and provide valuable insight to help payers better understand and navigate the complex factors affecting clinical decision-making. Through coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans, our payer community makes a substantial and positive impact every day.

