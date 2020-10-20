AllMed Expands Capacity for Initial Clinical Review Services

AllMed dedicated cohort of RNs efficiently delivers the high-quality utilization reviews payers need, when they need it. Tweet this

"Expanding our utilization management services to include initial clinical reviews reflects our commitment to gold-standard customer service," said AllMed CEO and President Maridy McGinnis. "With our expansive capacity, we can take the burden, concern, and cost of staffing for variable caseload volumes off the shoulders of our customers."

The on-demand and reliable expertise of the AllMed cohort of RNs ensures that responsiveness to variable case volumes will exceed industry standards for turnaround times and quality service levels. With URAC accreditation and HITRUST certification, payers can have confidence in the AllMed performance standards.

About AllMed Healthcare Management

Since 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed works as an essential extension of their clients' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors setting the bar for our evolving industry, AllMed invests in advanced analytical tools that are compatible with industry standards and provide valuable insight to help payers better understand and navigate the complex factors affecting clinical decision-making. The AllMed payer community impact is substantial as evidenced by the coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans. To learn more, please visit AllMed or call 800-400-9916. Please follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Nancy Narraway

AllMed Healthcare Management

425-894-6369

SOURCE AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.allmedmd.com/

