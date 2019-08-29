AllMed Healthcare Management Names Maridy McGinnis New CEO

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management is pleased to announce today the promotion of Maridy McGinnis to president and CEO. McGinnis has served as chief operating officer of AllMed since October 2018, overseeing the day-to-day management of the company. She replaces Andrew Rowe, who will remain as executive chairman.

McGinnis has more than 20 years of experience in general management, operations, finance and sales and marketing.

McGinnis has more than 20 years of experience in general management, operations, finance and sales and marketing. Before joining AllMed in 2016, she was general manager of Sandvik Medical Solutions and Consolidated Precision Products Corp. She holds an executive MBA from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor of Science in economics from Portland State University.

McGinnis succeeds Rowe, who joined AllMed in 2002 and has led the company's consistent double-digit growth.

"I am very grateful to have served as CEO for so many years, and for being part of building an amazing team that is deeply committed to improving health care," Rowe said. "Over the last three years, Maridy's contributions to AllMed's successful growth and to building a strong culture have been remarkable. This is an exciting opportunity to transition leadership to someone who is respected by all and who has proven herself capable of leading the company."

McGinnis is taking the reigns as AllMed is investing in advanced software and analytical tools to maximize the value of its data and better control overutilization in the evolving health care industry. The company's PeerPoint Medical Review Portal has long been recognized as an industry-leading platform for processing medical pre-authorizations and appeals.

"As the health care landscape continues to change, AllMed and its industry solutions are playing a critical role in helping patients receive the right care at the right time," McGinnis said. "Powered by clinical knowledge, technology and innovation, we will continue to collaborate with our partners to drive value in health care. It is an honor to be part of such an amazing organization and team."



About AllMed Healthcare Management:

As a leading provider of comprehensive physician review services, AllMed Healthcare Management partners with leading health care payers to provide patients better access to evidenced-based care, while controlling overutilization that drives health care costs. AllMed's partners coordinate and manage care for more than 200 million Americans. In May 2019, the company received an Oregon Ethics in Business Award, which honors organizations demonstrating ethical business practice in the workplace, the marketplace, the environment and the community.

