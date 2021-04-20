AllMed Healthcare Management Partners with Shatterproof for Addiction Education and Guidance Support for Employees

NORWALK, Conn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States, has announced their partnership with AllMed Healthcare Management Inc., a leading provider of utilization management and independent review services of its Just Five online education program, which will help more people learn about the disease of addiction.

AllMed will use Shatterproof Just Five as a resource for employees seeking to be better informed for themselves or family members on addiction. Shatterproof Just Five is an online, self-paced, mobile-enabled program focusing on increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and sharing information about addiction prevention and treatment. Participants will learn who is at risk, how to discern whether a person may have a substance use disorder, how to support loved ones with this disease, and more. Just Five includes six guided learning experiences that combine animated and expert videos, interactive learning, and supplemental materials. All lessons are woven together with a positive message that change is possible for everyone.

"We are extremely proud to have AllMed as a partner. Addiction is our country's biggest public health crisis and has only had more devastating impact and loss due to COVID. It is now more critical than ever that we reach as many people as possible to educate them about substance use disorder," said Shatterproof Founder and CEO Gary Mendell. "One in three people in the United States is impacted by substance use disorder, whether it is themselves or a loved one, and it's vital that we provide resources and support and that companies like AllMed are able to use the education tool to broaden that support."

"Our partnership with Shatterproof is founded on our common core values of offering an evidence-based clinical approach to helping people gain access to the right care, at the right time, and in the right place," said AllMed CEO and President Maridy McGinnis. "We are further honored to be able to offer our valued employees the educational resources made available through Just Five."

If you'd like to learn about this program, including how to make it available to your employees, please visit www.justfive.org .

About Shatterproof:

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States. Shatterproof harnesses the models of business, the rigor of science and the power of a national movement to create change and save lives through three pillars of work: revolutionizing the addiction treatment system, breaking down addiction-related stigmas and supporting and empowering our communities. To learn more visit www.Shatterproof.org

About AllMed

Since 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed is an essential extension of its customers' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors setting the bar for our evolving industry, AllMed invests in innovation to help payers better understand and navigate the complex factors affecting clinical decision-making. The AllMed payer community impact is substantial as evidenced by the coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans.

To learn more, please visit AllMed or call (800) 400-9916. Please follow us on LinkedIn.

