AllMed Makes Case Submission Easy

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, today announced a simplified process for payer case submitters to reduce the time required to submit cases via the AllMed PeerPoint® Medical Review Portal. Developed in response to customer feedback, the easy-to-use, streamlined approach, help payers boost productivity while improving employee satisfaction.

"AllMed proactively seeks out and listens to customer feedback," said AllMed CEO and President Maridy McGinnis. "Streamlining the case submission process increases productivity of our clients' valued team members and is just one example of our commitment to customer satisfaction."

AllMed early adopter customers confirm that we have made case submission easier and improved productivity and efficiency:

"I like this new submission form," said a payer case submitter. "It's user friendly and filling it out is intuitive."

"The streamlined case submission took less than half the time of the current process…made submitting cases much easier and improved our accuracy," said a payer case submitter.

"Driven by a commitment to innovation, AllMed offers an effective new process to manage higher case volumes in less time and with a lower risk of manual errors," said AllMed CTO Jeff Keating. "Payers who partner with AllMed can provide their teams with tools to navigate the case submission process with ease."

About AllMed

Since 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed is an essential extension of its customers' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors setting the bar for our evolving industry, AllMed invests in innovation to help payers better understand and navigate the complex factors affecting clinical decision-making. The AllMed payer community impact is substantial as evidenced by the coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans.

