AllMeds, Inc., Announces Chronic Care Management Partnership with HealthWatch™

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMeds, the leading provider of cutting-edge EHR, Practice Manager and RCM/Billing & Collection solutions to specialty practices across the United States, today announced the launch of its Chronic Care Management (CCM) partnership with HealthWatch™. Practices using CCM from AllMeds can benefit from HealthWatchTM services to provide chronic care management to Medicare Beneficiaries suffering from multiple chronic conditions.

HealthWatchTM offers a team of Certified Medical Assistants that schedule monthly telephone checkups for Medicare Beneficiaries that have at least two or more chronic conditions that are expected to cause functional decline in the patients' lives. Moving forward, AllMeds, Inc., will offer these services to private practices across the United States, regardless of specialty, so that doctors can begin the work of improving health outcomes and increasing patient engagement.

"We are excited to offer Chronic Care Management services to our partners and to their patients," said Sherry Hunt, President of AllMeds. "Our partnership with HealthWatchTM is the direct result of our mission to improve the lives of physicians and their patients. We will continue to expand our software and services so that not only can private practices improve financially, but they can increase their quality scores and offer an additional touch of care to the patients who need it most."

Sherry Hunt

President, AllMeds, Inc.

Chronic Care Management from AllMeds is available for practices ranging in price dependent on the state of location. To learn more about Chronic Care Management, visit healthwatchccm.com.

About AllMeds, Inc.:

AllMeds, Inc., is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and provides industry-leading Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management, Medical Billing Services and now Chronic Care Management services to thousands of clinicians across the United States. We've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit allmeds.com.

EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, connecting best-of-breed marketing, business management, and customer retention technology solutions for more than 200,000 service sector organizations across the globe. Born from the leadership team of successful software start-ups, renowned private equity firms, and Fortune 500 enterprises, EverCommerce provides comprehensive solutions for businesses in the high-growth Home & Field Service, Health Service, and Fitness & Wellness industries. EverCommerce clients are able to attract customers at scale, provide services efficiently, act on business insights, and increase customer loyalty and value. Learn more at evercommerce.com.

SOURCE AllMeds, Inc.

Related Links

allmeds.com

