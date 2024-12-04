ALLMIGHT Partners with Innovation & Technology Caucus to Establish Texas as the Crypto Capital of the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLMIGHT, an organization focused on advancing U.S. leadership in cryptocurrency, is proud to announce its role as a Leadership Partner to the Innovation & Technology (IT) Caucus of the Texas House of Representatives. This partnership underscores ALLMIGHT's commitment to fostering growth in Texas' tech ecosystem, helping shape policy, and establishing the Lone Star State as the crypto capital of the United States.

"Engaging with partners like ALLMIGHT helps us shape informed policy." -- Spencer Ward, Exec. Director of IT Caucus

As a Leadership Partner, ALLMIGHT will help amplify the state's efforts to advance cryptocurrency development, and provide expert insights to help inform lawmakers as they craft policies impacting the fast-growing industry. This partnership aims to grow Texas' leadership in the field, attracting top-tier talent, businesses, and investment capital to the region.

"Our collaboration with the IT Caucus is a crucial step toward establishing Texas as a global leader in the next wave of technological innovation," said Kevin Ricoy, Founder of ALLMIGHT. "By working hand-in-hand with lawmakers, we can help foster an environment that encourages innovation, supports founders, and drives long-term prosperity for Texas."

A Focus on Talent and Capital Formation

ALLMIGHT's involvement with the IT Caucus will not only focus on policy advocacy but also offering opportunities for direct engagement with founders and business professionals. This will help lawmakers better understand the needs of the crypto industry and create pathways for talent to flourish in Texas.

ALLMIGHT's mission to grow U.S. leadership in crypto aligns perfectly with Texas' growing prominence as a hub for technology and business. By offering the IT Caucus direct access to industry insights and the needs of entrepreneurs, ALLMIGHT will help lawmakers craft policies that foster innovation, attract investment, and sustain Texas' status as a leader in the field.

"The IT Caucus is committed to ensuring Texas remains a leader in emerging industries like blockchain and cryptocurrency," said Spencer Ward, Executive Director of the IT Caucus. "Engaging with partners like ALLMIGHT helps us connect with innovators and shape informed, forward-thinking policy."

About ALLMIGHT

ALLMIGHT is on a mission to accelerate USA leadership in crypto. Taking a culture-first approach to affecting change, ALLMIGHT produces "next-generation Americana" designed to reach and inspire the masses while hosting engaging events to unite, grow, and support the US crypto community. The goal is help cultivate talent, capital, and mindshare in the United States.

