Allnorth Reaffirms Commitment to Integrity and Strong Governance

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Allnorth today issued an update regarding recent public reporting and ongoing legal proceedings involving its former Chief Executive Officer.

In 2025, Allnorth initiated an independent review into certain matters related to the company's governance and operations.

The former CEO resigned from the company in September 2025.

Since that time, the company has taken decisive steps to strengthen oversight, enhance governance practices, and ensure full alignment with its values and fiduciary responsibilities. These actions include the initiation of legal proceedings to protect the company's interests and those of its stakeholders.

The company is aware of recent claims filed by the former CEO. Allnorth strongly disagrees with the assertions contained in that filing and intends to vigorously defend its position through the appropriate legal channels.

Given that these matters are now before the courts, the company will not comment in detail on the allegations.

"Our priority is our clients, our employees, and the long-term strength of the business," said Ira Starr, Chairman. "We have taken appropriate steps to ensure strong governance and accountability, and the company continues to operate with stability and focus."

Allnorth continues to deliver high quality services to its clients and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and transparency.

Kris Kotzer, COO, Allnorth

SOURCE Allnorth Consultants Ltd.